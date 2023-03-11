(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The two security guards of the son of MPA Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind embraced martyrdom, while the other sustained injuries on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device's (IED) blast that occurred in the Noshman area of Balochistan, the district administration confirmed.

The IED planted alongside the road detonated when the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, son of the said MPA was on its way to Dhadar, according to Assistant Commissioner Fahad Shah Rashdi.

As a result, the two security guards were martyred instantly while one suffered critical injuries. Luckily, Mir Sardar Khan Rind remained unhurt. The injured guard was moved to Civil Hospital Dhadar.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started the search for the arrest of the culprits.