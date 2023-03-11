UrduPoint.com

Two Security Guards Martyred, One Injured In IED Blast Targeting Convoy Of MPA Sardar Rind's Son

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Two security guards martyred, one injured in IED blast targeting convoy of MPA Sardar Rind's son

The two security guards of the son of MPA Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind embraced martyrdom, while the other sustained injuries on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device's (IED) blast that occurred in the Noshman area of Balochistan, the district administration confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The two security guards of the son of MPA Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind embraced martyrdom, while the other sustained injuries on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device's (IED) blast that occurred in the Noshman area of Balochistan, the district administration confirmed.

The IED planted alongside the road detonated when the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, son of the said MPA was on its way to Dhadar, according to Assistant Commissioner Fahad Shah Rashdi.

As a result, the two security guards were martyred instantly while one suffered critical injuries. Luckily, Mir Sardar Khan Rind remained unhurt. The injured guard was moved to Civil Hospital Dhadar.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started the search for the arrest of the culprits.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Balochistan Road

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

3 minutes ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

4 minutes ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

4 minutes ago
 BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air ..

BBC sport output in chaos as Lineker taken off air in asylum row

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's co ..

CM Balochistan condemns attack on Sardar Rind's convoy

5 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condi ..

Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condition of Twin Visit to Moscow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.