Open Menu

Two Security Guards Suffocated To Death In Nathiagali Hotel

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Two security guards suffocated to death in Nathiagali hotel

At least two people suffocated to death on Thursday in a Nathiagali hotel room after falling asleep with a charcoal fire burning in the fireplac

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) At least two people suffocated to death on Thursday in a Nathiagali hotel room after falling asleep with a charcoal fire burning in the fireplace.

According to Rescue 1122 and Nathiagali police sources, the two security guards of the hotel burned charcoal in the chimney corner before going to bed.

The carbon monoxide from the charcoal led to the suffocation of both guards.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad which was later handed over to their families. Both persons were residents of Manshera district.

Despite a clear guideline issued by Rescue 1122 about the usage of gas heaters during the winter, citizens are not aware of the situation and are following any precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Fireplace Abbottabad Hotel Rescue 1122 Gas From

Recent Stories

DC directs ACs to implement sale of sugar at fixed ..

DC directs ACs to implement sale of sugar at fixed price

5 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

5 minutes ago
 5 drug dealers arrested, over 4.5 kg hashish seize ..

5 drug dealers arrested, over 4.5 kg hashish seized

5 minutes ago
 Two persons die after truck overturned

Two persons die after truck overturned

5 minutes ago
 SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key s ..

SIFC reviews progress of policy initiatives, key sector projects

15 minutes ago
 BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut press ..

BoE pauses, ECB tipped to follow as rate cut pressure mounts

15 minutes ago
PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; reje ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support to Kashmiris; rejects Indian SC verdict as polit ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare ..

Sindh govt focuses on eradication of GBV, welfare of women: Sindh Caretaker Mini ..

13 minutes ago
 Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

Khuli Kuthchery held in Union Council Boi

13 minutes ago
 Robust national maritime sector provides foundatio ..

Robust national maritime sector provides foundation for sustainable economic fut ..

13 minutes ago
 Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential ..

Sale of mobile SIMs banned in streets, residential areas

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.2 billion

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan