Two security guards suffocated to death in Nathiagali hotel

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) At least two people suffocated to death on Thursday in a Nathiagali hotel room after falling asleep with a charcoal fire burning in the fireplace.

According to Rescue 1122 and Nathiagali police sources, the two security guards of the hotel burned charcoal in the chimney corner before going to bed.

The carbon monoxide from the charcoal led to the suffocation of both guards.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad which was later handed over to their families. Both persons were residents of Manshera district.

Despite a clear guideline issued by Rescue 1122 about the usage of gas heaters during the winter, citizens are not aware of the situation and are following any precautionary measures.