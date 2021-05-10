Two security personnel injured in Quetta blast

At least two security forces were partially injured in a blast at Tariq Hospital near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :At least two security forces were partially injured in a blast at Tariq Hospital near Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when a patrolling vehicle of security forces was crossing the area near Tariq Hospital.

As a result, two security personnel received partially injured on the spot and were rushed to civil hospital for medical.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation of nature blast.