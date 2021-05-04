UrduPoint.com
Two Security Personnel Killed, Two Injured In Bomb Attack

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

BAJAUR, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::Two security personnel were killed and two injured in a bomb attack on mobile van in Tarkho Laghrai area of Tehsil Mamoond, District Banjur.

According to police said on Tuesday, the attack that occurred in wee hours of Tuesday killed Javaid and Zahir Ullah besides injuring Ejaz and Saifullah.

The injured were rushed to District Hospital Khan for emergency medical treatment.

Police has started search operation after the incident. No one has claimed responsibility of the blast so far.

More Stories From Pakistan

