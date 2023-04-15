Two security personnel martyred, eight terrorists killed in clash at South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Two security personnel were martyred while eight terrorists were killed in a clash that occurred between security forces and miscreants near Niazullah post in the South Waziristan district on Saturday.

According to security sources, three law enforcers also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire during the clash that ensued after FC South and SSG (Special Services Group) conducted a combing operation against militants.

Lance Naik Shoaib and Sepoy Rafiullah were martyred and three others including Sepoy Parvez, Sepoy Muhammad Ali and Sepoy Amjad sustained injuries.

The wounded were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Wana for treatment.