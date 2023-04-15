UrduPoint.com

Two Security Personnel Martyred, Eight Terrorists Killed In Clash At South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Two security personnel martyred, eight terrorists killed in clash at South Waziristan

Two security personnel were martyred while eight terrorists were killed in a clash that occurred between security forces and miscreants near Niazullah post in the South Waziristan district on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Two security personnel were martyred while eight terrorists were killed in a clash that occurred between security forces and miscreants near Niazullah post in the South Waziristan district on Saturday.

According to security sources, three law enforcers also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire during the clash that ensued after FC South and SSG (Special Services Group) conducted a combing operation against militants.

Lance Naik Shoaib and Sepoy Rafiullah were martyred and three others including Sepoy Parvez, Sepoy Muhammad Ali and Sepoy Amjad sustained injuries.

The wounded were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Wana for treatment.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Fire Militants Exchange Wana Muhammad Ali Post

Recent Stories

Owner, official of housing society booked in Attoc ..

Owner, official of housing society booked in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Rybakina sends Kazakhstan into BJK Cup Finals with ..

Rybakina sends Kazakhstan into BJK Cup Finals with France, Spain, Czech Republic ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow ..

Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim ..

Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad for taking action again ..

3 minutes ago
 Nine killed, 1,335 injured in 1,241 accidents in P ..

Nine killed, 1,335 injured in 1,241 accidents in Punjab

56 seconds ago
 CTD arrests suspect associated with banned outfit

CTD arrests suspect associated with banned outfit

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.