Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) Two terrorists were killed and four others were injured during exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Tirah area of Khyber District.

According to ISPR, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah and Sepoy Basit Ali, having fought gallantly, also embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

ISPR further said that security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve.