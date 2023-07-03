Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Two security personnel including one officer were martyred while one officer was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Balor area of ??Balochistan.

According to ISPR, a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in general areas of Balor, after credible intelligence with respect to the move of a group of terrorists in the Hoshab area.

The group was linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting improvised explosive devices While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists tried to ambush the closing-in patrol and opened fire on security forces.

As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martyrdom while another soldier was injured.

The security forces were determined to work with the nation to thwart such attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and development of Balochistan.

As a result, a follow-up operation was underway in the area to nab those responsible for the attack.