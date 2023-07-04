Open Menu

Two Security Personnel Martyred, One Injured In Balor Area, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 03:16 PM

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4 July, 2023)
On 2 Jul 23, based on credible intelligence with respect to move of a group of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on Security Forces and civillians besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices in Hoshab area, a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in gen area Balor.

While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of Terrorists tried to ambush closing in patrol and opened fire onto Security Forces.

As a result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced Shahadat while another soldier got injured.

Security Forces, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Resultantly, the follow up operation to nab the perpetrators of attack continues in the area.

