Two Seminary Students Die In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 11:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Two students of seminary school were killed in a road mishap held here near cattle market,Adda Billi Wala.
According to Rescue officials on Thursday, two students of Khair-ul-Madaris seminary were going on motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them,resulting their on the spot death due to severe head injuries.
The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Abdullah s/o Maqbool and 20-year-old Muhammad Asghar s/o Ramzan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM pay tribute to Major Akram on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary1 hour ago
-
Two youngsters killed after motorcycle hit by vehicle10 hours ago
-
53rd anniversary: CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Forces pay heartfelt tribute to Major Muhammad Akram ..11 hours ago
-
NA Education Body for prompt recruitment of Chairman FBISE on merit11 hours ago
-
PTI’s political narrative based on lies: Punjab Spokesperson11 hours ago
-
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani13 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentless suppression of Ka ..13 hours ago
-
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik13 hours ago
-
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter13 hours ago
-
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed13 hours ago
-
Youth killed over old rivalry13 hours ago
-
PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters13 hours ago