Two seminary students die in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Two students of seminary school were killed in a road mishap held here near cattle market,Adda Billi Wala.

According to Rescue officials on Thursday, two students of Khair-ul-Madaris seminary were going on motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them,resulting their on the spot death due to severe head injuries.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Abdullah s/o Maqbool and 20-year-old Muhammad Asghar s/o Ramzan.