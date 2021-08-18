UrduPoint.com

Two Seminary Students Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

Two seminary students killed in road accident

Two seminary students have lost their lives on Thursday when a rickshaw was smashed by a speedy tanker near Lachi-Ranginabad Square at Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Two seminary students have lost their lives on Thursday when a rickshaw was smashed by a speedy tanker near Lachi-Ranginabad Square at Kohat.

The team of Lachi police station reached to the spot and inspected the situation while the officials of Rescue1122 shifted the bodies of both the students to District Headquarters Hospital Kohat.

Both the students were studying religious studies in Madrasa Abu Hanifa in district Kohat. The driver of a tanker was managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered a case and started search operation to arrest the driver of a tanker.

