Two senior police officers reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Officer Friday ordered posting and transfers of two senior police officers under sub-section (4) of section 17 of the KP police Act 2017

DIG Special Branch Muhammad Karim Khan PSP BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Capital City Police Officer Peshawar in his own pay scale relieving Qazi Jamil ur Rehman who has been transferred and posted as DIG Special Branch, KP.

It was officially notified from the office of provincial police officer.