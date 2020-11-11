Two senior police officers transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday transferred and posted two senior officers.

According to a notification, SP Investigation Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Akram Khan NIazi has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Rajanpur against an existing vacancy whileSardar Mavarhan Khan, awaiting posting, has been posted as Additional SP Security, Lahore,against an existing vacancy.