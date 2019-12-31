UrduPoint.com
Two Sent Behind Bar For 20 Yr In Child Sexual Assault Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:57 PM

Additional Session Judge Model Court-I Battagram Tuesday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two persons on the charges of child sexual assault and blackmailing a nine-year boy Adnan who later committed suicide

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Model Court-I Battagram Tuesday awarded 20 years imprisonment to two persons on the charges of child sexual assault and blackmailing a nine-year boy Adnan who later committed suicide.

The court has also imposed Rs 2 million fine on each offender Anas and Amir in addition to jail sentence.

It is to mention that 10 months ago two people sexually abused a child Adnan and made his film. The two accused later harassed and blackmail the child who allegedly committed suicide.

The district police took Anas and Amir into custody over charges of child molestation and recording the film of the incident and after investigation on scientific methods found them guilty.

The victim boy was said to be an orphan living a miserable life even before the sexual assault.

He committed suicide on March 14 in village Singli of Battagram after being sexually assaulted for five months, police said.

