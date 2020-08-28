Two separate accidents claims 4 lives

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:03 PM

Four persons including children were died in the incidents of drowning in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Four persons including children were died in the incidents of drowning in Jamshoro district on Friday.

A two years old girl Aliza Khoso drowned after falling in a rainwater pond in a village near Manjhand area.

In another incident, a five years old child Tofique Rind drowned in a stream flowing from Khirthar mountains in a village near Aamri.

According to the police, both the children were playing near the water and fell in deep water while playing.

In a separate road accident near the railway station in Jamshoro, a passenger van knocked down a motorbike killing the rider on the spot.

The deceased 40 years old Kashif Hussain Abro, a local resident was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police impounded the vehicle and arrested the driver.

