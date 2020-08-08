UrduPoint.com
Two Separate Accidents Claims Four Lives

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Two separate accidents claims four lives

Two separate accidents on M- 9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday left four persons including three brothers killed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Two separate accidents on M- 9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday left four persons including three brothers killed.

According to police, three brothers riding a motorbike were hit by a car on the motorway near Nooriabad industrial zone.

The police said all of them died before they could be taken to the hospital. The car managed to escape from the spot however FIR had been lodged.

The police identified the deceased as 16 years old Raja Palari, 13 years old Shahrukh Palari and 9 years old Shahbaz Palari, all residents of Palari village near Nooriabad.

Their father Mashooq Khan Palari told that his sons had left home to buy grocery.

In another accident between two trucks near Nai Baran bridge, a truck driver was died while three other persons got injured in the accident. The deceased driver was identified as Muhammad Amjad Abbassi.

