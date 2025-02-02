Two Separate FIRs Registered Over Attack On AC Kurram, Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Kurram district.
Police informed on Sunday that two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station regarding the attack on the Assistant Commissioner and police personnel in Upper Kurram.
The cases include charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and other relevant sections of the law.
As per the FIRs, a conflict had erupted between two groups in Fatah Kallay and Ghaljo Kallay. In an effort to mediate and restore order, the Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by security personnel, proceeded to the area.
However, upon reaching the disputed land in Ghaljo Kallay, two to three unidentified armed individuals launched an attack.
As a result, the Assistant Commissioner sustained injuries, and police official, Aashiq Hussain was critically wounded. The injured officer was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Parachinar but succumbed to his injuries.
Police have also made two arrests from Fateh Khel village in connection with the attack.
Authorities are further investigating the incident to identify and apprehend the attackers.
