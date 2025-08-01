Two Separate Incidents Claim Two Lives In Attock
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM
Two separate incidents in Attock district Friday claimed two lives and left one person injured
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Two separate incidents in Attock district Friday claimed two lives and left one person injured.
According to the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, in the first incident, a man was killed and his cousin was injured when a tractor turned turtle and fell from a bridge near Ghourghusti village in the limits of Hazro Police station.Sources further revealed that, Adil was teaching tractor driving to his cousin Ahmed when the tractor came out of control, trapping both under it.
The accident occurred when Ahmed lost control of the tractor while passing over the bridge.
Both Adil and Ahmed were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where Adil was pronounced dead, and his cousin was stated to be in critical condition. The police registered a case and launched further investigation into the incident.
In a separate incident, a man was killed when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger train coming from Kohat ran over him near Fatehjang in the limits of New Airport police station. The victim was crossing the track when the train hit him, resulting in his instant death. The body remained unidentified till the filing of the report, and the police registered a separate case, initiating an investigation.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Abdulla Al Hamed visits Huawei’s R&D Centre in Shanghai
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics16 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani26 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people36 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan36 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision36 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills1 hour ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago