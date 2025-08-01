Open Menu

Two Separate Incidents Claim Two Lives In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Two separate incidents in Attock district Friday claimed two lives and left one person injured

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Two separate incidents in Attock district Friday claimed two lives and left one person injured.

According to the sources of Rescue 1122 and local police, in the first incident, a man was killed and his cousin was injured when a tractor turned turtle and fell from a bridge near Ghourghusti village in the limits of Hazro Police station.Sources further revealed that, Adil was teaching tractor driving to his cousin Ahmed when the tractor came out of control, trapping both under it.

The accident occurred when Ahmed lost control of the tractor while passing over the bridge.

Both Adil and Ahmed were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where Adil was pronounced dead, and his cousin was stated to be in critical condition. The police registered a case and launched further investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, a man was killed when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger train coming from Kohat ran over him near Fatehjang in the limits of New Airport police station. The victim was crossing the track when the train hit him, resulting in his instant death. The body remained unidentified till the filing of the report, and the police registered a separate case, initiating an investigation.

