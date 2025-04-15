Two Separate Incidents In Attock Claim Two Lives, Injure Four Others
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 09:12 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Two persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries on Tuesday in two unrelated incidents in Attock.
According to police and hospital sources, the incidents occurred in different parts of the district, where a man was killed and three others injured in a firing incident in village Bhoigar, within the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.
The incident stemmed from an old feud between Chanzaib and Hashim Khan, resulting in Hashim and his companions opening indiscriminate fire. Chanzaib succumbed to his injuries, while his son and two nephews were injured.
Another incident where a man was killed and his brother injured in a road accident in Salar Chowk near Dhoke Gaman within the limits of Attock Saddar Police station.
The incident occurred when a recklessly driven tractor knocked down the brothers, resulting in one fatality and one injury.
The police have registered separate cases and launched investigations into both incidents, working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic events.
