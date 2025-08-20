Open Menu

Two Separate Incidents In Taxila Claim 2 Lives

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:35 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Two individuals lost their lives in two distinct incidents in Taxila on Wednesday. According to police and hospital sources, a 22-year-old motorcycle mechanic named Muhammad Ibrahim took his own life by shooting himself in his house in the Ahatta area. Family members attributed his distress to financial difficulties, which may have contributed to his tragic decision.

In a separate incident, a cantonment board employee, Masood Shah, met a tragic end when his tractor fell into a ditch in the Hassan colony area. The accident occurred due to brake failure, causing the vehicle to plunge into the deep ditch. Despite efforts to save him, Masood Shah succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Taxila Police have registered two separate cases and launched investigations into both incidents.

