Two sewer men die in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Two sewer men have died due to poisonous gas in Ahmadpur East area of Bahawalpur district, official sources confirmed.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that they received a phone call, seeking an emergency helpline as two sewer men had fallen unconscious in a manhole of the sewerage system. “The rescue team and ambulances of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene,” they said.

They further said that the rescuers pulled out the unconscious sewer men from the manhole of the sewerage system, but they had already died due to poisonous gas.

“They were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where they were confirmed to be dead,” they said.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old, Aijaz and 40-year-old, Khalid. The two belonged to the Sahiwal district.

They had no safety equipment when they went down into the main hole of the sewerage system to remove its blockage.