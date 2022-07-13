Two sewermen die of suffocation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Two sewermen died of suffocation while cleaning a 20 feet deep manhole at Rohealianwali town, in Muzaffargarh.

According to the Rescue 1122, two sewermen were cleaning a manhole near Multan Rewari shop in Rohealianwali, district Muzaffargarh.

When one of them fell unconscious due to suffocation, the other namely Mona entered into the manhole. He also underwent immense suffocation and became unconscious.

The Rescue 1122 officials, upon receiving a call from the local people, rushed to the site and recovered the dead bodies of the both sewer-men.