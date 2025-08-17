Two Shepherds Rescued After Being Stranded In Flood On Adiala Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At least two men were rescued safely trapped in a flood on Adiala Road here on Sunday.
The men had been grazing their cattle near a water channel when heavy rain caused the water level to rise quickly. Within minutes, their escape routes were cut off, leaving them stranded on a small mound.
Rescue 1122 responded immediately after receiving an emergency call.
A rescue boat was used and both men were pulled out safely without any injuries.
Rescue 1122 issued safety guidelines for the public. Citizens were urged to remain indoors unless necessary and avoid going near rivers, streams, and electricity poles. Drivers were advised to move slowly and carefully, while parents were asked to keep children away from flood-affected areas and unsafe structures.
Rescue 1122 reminded people to call their helpline in case of emergencies during floods.
