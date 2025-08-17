Open Menu

Two Shepherds Rescued After Being Stranded In Flood On Adiala Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Two shepherds rescued after being stranded in flood on Adiala Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) At least two men were rescued safely trapped in a flood on Adiala Road here on Sunday.

The men had been grazing their cattle near a water channel when heavy rain caused the water level to rise quickly. Within minutes, their escape routes were cut off, leaving them stranded on a small mound.

Rescue 1122 responded immediately after receiving an emergency call.

A rescue boat was used and both men were pulled out safely without any injuries.

Rescue 1122 issued safety guidelines for the public. Citizens were urged to remain indoors unless necessary and avoid going near rivers, streams, and electricity poles. Drivers were advised to move slowly and carefully, while parents were asked to keep children away from flood-affected areas and unsafe structures.

Rescue 1122 reminded people to call their helpline in case of emergencies during floods.

Recent Stories

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

23 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

30 seconds ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan