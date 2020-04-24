Two shifts introduced for traffic police introduces two shifts warden system

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Friday said duty of traffic wardens from 7 am to 9 pm without any break was a difficult task, which created physical and mental health issues for them

He said this while inaugurating the two shifts system for the traffic wardens in Abbottabad district, which was first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The DIG said traffic police staff because of their hectic duty hous even could not give time to their families, so keeping in view of their difficulties, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad and Traffic in-charge devised a plan for the traffic wardens convenience to work in two shifts, the first shift would be from 7 a.

m. to 2 p.m. and second shift would be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. this relaxation would provide them huge relief and they would be able to perform their duties in a better way.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said to overcome the shortage of traffic wardens we have abolished eight VIP points from the city area, owing to the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic traffic wardens duty had become more necessary.

DIG appreciated traffic police officials who were performing duties day and night on the roads.

