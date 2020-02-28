Two shopkeepers arrested for using,selling polythene bags

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Environment Department arrested two shopkeepers for using and selling polythene bags here on Friday.

According to sources,during the ongoing drive the team conducted raids at various shops and medical stores near Bahawal Victoria hospitals and found two shopkeepers selling bags with thickness below than 15 micron.

The team arrested both the accused and seized large numbers of bags from their possession.

Cases were registered against them.