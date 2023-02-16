Two shopkeepers arrested for violating Price Control Act

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :A price monitoring team sealed two merchant stores and arrested the owners over violation of the Price Control Act in the district here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the teams, headed by district price control magistrates, during inspection of prices of essential items, sealed two shops and arrested their owners over violation of the government price lists of edible items.

They also imposed Rs 127,000 fine on 29 profiteers in various markets and bazaars for overcharging the consumers.