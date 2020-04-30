Two shopkeepers arrested in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir Thursday raided the main Khar bazaars and arrested the shopkeepers who failed to follow the SOPs and opened the shops after 4.00 pm.

The arrested shopkeepers were shifted to lock-up but later on they were released on the condition that they would not violate the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government and looking after the Holy month of Ramazan.

AC Habibullah Wazir urged the shopkeepers to strictly follow the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government with the aim to provide safety to the general public along with the shopkeepers and it may hurt their families as well.