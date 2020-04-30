UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shopkeepers Arrested In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:22 PM

Two shopkeepers arrested in Bajaur

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir Thursday raided the main Khar bazaars and arrested the shopkeepers who failed to follow the SOPs and opened the shops after 4.00 pm

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Habibullah Wazir Thursday raided the main Khar bazaars and arrested the shopkeepers who failed to follow the SOPs and opened the shops after 4.00 pm.

The arrested shopkeepers were shifted to lock-up but later on they were released on the condition that they would not violate the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government and looking after the Holy month of Ramazan.

AC Habibullah Wazir urged the shopkeepers to strictly follow the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government with the aim to provide safety to the general public along with the shopkeepers and it may hurt their families as well.

Related Topics

May Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

24 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

54 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

54 minutes ago

MOCCAE to commence annual ban on fishing of pelagi ..

1 hour ago

Sindh University organizes webinar on social media ..

2 minutes ago

US Intel Community Emphasizes COVID-19 Virus 'Not ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.