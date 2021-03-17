UrduPoint.com
Two Shopkeepers Arrested Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:56 PM

Two shopkeepers were arrested over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Two shopkeepers were arrested over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A police spokesman on Wednesday informed that district administration and police team conducted surprise checking at Masrial Road and found violation of Corona SOPs.

The administration officers issued directives to seal shops of the violators but the two shopkeepers namely Rehman and Hadayatullah resisted and refused to follow the SOP.

Westridge police arrested the violators and registered a case against them.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police would make all out efforts to ensure implementation on the directives of the Punjab Government to control spread of COVID-19.

He said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

