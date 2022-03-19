UrduPoint.com

Two Shopkeepers Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Two shopkeepers booked

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling meat at higher than the government fixed rate.

According to a spokesperson, Motra police conducted raid at Jamkey Cheema on the report of special magistrate and found two shopkeepers -- Ali Sufian and Adeel -- selling meat at higher rate.

More Stories From Pakistan

