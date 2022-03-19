Two shopkeepers booked

The district police registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling meat at higher than the government fixed rate

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling meat at higher than the government fixed rate.

According to a spokesperson, Motra police conducted raid at Jamkey Cheema on the report of special magistrate and found two shopkeepers -- Ali Sufian and Adeel -- selling meat at higher rate.