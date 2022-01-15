Two shopkeepers booked for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have registered cases against two shopkeepers for selling chicken at exorbitant rates.

On the report of special price magistrate Waqas Ahmed Nagra, Sambrial police conducted raidsat Jaithiky and found two shopkeepers- Shehzad Mughal and Zeeshan while selling chickenat exorbitant rates.