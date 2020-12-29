UrduPoint.com
Two Shopkeepers Booked For Profiteering On Sale Of Flour

Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:21 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Two shopkeepers booked on charges of selling flour on exorbitant prices at Town Ehsanpur of Tehsil Kot Addu.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Abdul Hameed raided at Town Ehsanpur and inspected different shops.

Two shopkeepers namely Kaleem Ullah and Rasheed were found earning undue profit on sale of flour. They were selling flour more than recommended prices.

The Magistrate imposed fine Rs 25000 on shopkeepers each.

He also warned them of sending jail in case of any complain in future.

On this occasion, local people also demanded of enhancing flour quota as citizens were faced with issue of flour shortage in the area.

