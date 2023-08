(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Two shopkeepers were booked for selling milk at exorbitant rates than fixed price.

On the report of special magistrates, the police conducted raids and found twoshopkeepers Muhammad Ishfaq and Qaiser while selling milk at exorbitant rates.

Cases have been registered against the shopkeepers.