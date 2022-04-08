Two shopkeepers, butcher sent to jail in Chakdara

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) ::Following instruction of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal, the Assistant Commissioner and District food Controller carried out detailed actions against profiteers and hoarders in the district on Friday.

The administration sealed the business places of two traders for overcharging the customers while three traders were issued final warnings. Two FIRs were registered against traders for not paying heed towards the prior warnings and were sent behind the bars. The administration also imposed fines of Rs. 20,500 on some traders.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner sent a butcher to jail for selling meat at exorbitant price and issued stern warnings to other butchers for following the prescribed rate list.