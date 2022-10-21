UrduPoint.com

Two Shopkeepers Face Penalty On Fertilizers Black Marketing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two shopkeepers face penalty on fertilizers black marketing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Different teams of agriculture officials inspected dealers and retailers of fertilizers in parts of district Muzaffargarh and imposed penalty on two retailers on charges of black marketing.

Assistant Director Agriculture Kot Addu Ghulam Shabbir Gishkori imposed Rs 20,000 fine on a shopkeeper Rafiq at Sinawan while Assistant Director Agriculture Kot Sultan Talha Sheikh imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Seth Iqbal on charge of selling fertilizers at high price.

Officials said that no retailer or dealer would be spared if found involved in selling fertilizers at a high price at a time when wheat sowing season was just days away in irrigated areas and already in progress in rain-fed areas.

