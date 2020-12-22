UrduPoint.com
Two Shopkeepers Fined Selling Flour On Exorbitant Prices

Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Two shopkeepers fined selling flour on exorbitant prices

Two shopkeepers were fined Rs 40,000 for selling flour at exorbitant prices in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Two shopkeepers were fined Rs 40,000 for selling flour at exorbitant prices in Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Abdul Majeed visited Ehsanpur town and found two shopkeepers overcharging on sale of flour.

The both were fined Rs 20,000 each.

The Price Control Magistrate said that no shopkeeper would be allowed to earn undue profit.

He warned that the shopkeepers would be sent to jail in case of any complaint in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

