Two Shopkeepers Held For Less Payment Of Ehsas Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

Two shopkeepers held for less payment of Ehsas Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Two shopkeepers were arrested on the charge of less payment of Ehsas programme.

On public complaints, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Imtiaz Ali Baig raided and found a mobile phone shop owner Qasim, involved in less payment of Ehsas Kifalat Programme.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Similarly, AC City Ayub Bukhari nabbed a shopkeeper Masood from Partab Nagar for paying Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 12,000 to Safiya Bibi, a beneficiary of Ehsas Programme.

The accused was handed over to Jhang Bazaar police.

