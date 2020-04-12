Two Shopkeepers Held For Less Payment Of Ehsas Programme
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::Two shopkeepers were arrested on the charge of less payment of Ehsas programme.
On public complaints, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Imtiaz Ali Baig raided and found a mobile phone shop owner Qasim, involved in less payment of Ehsas Kifalat Programme.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Similarly, AC City Ayub Bukhari nabbed a shopkeeper Masood from Partab Nagar for paying Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 12,000 to Safiya Bibi, a beneficiary of Ehsas Programme.