Two Shopkeepers Held For Putting Resistance In Anti-encroachment Operation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Two shopkeepers held for putting resistance in anti-encroachment operation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration arrested two shopkeepers for putting resistance in ongoing crackdown against encroachment during a special operation launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, municipal committee under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Iftekhar Bungash launched a crackdown against encroachment at SP chowk to Awan Chowk. The committee teams demolished different illegal constructions and confiscated material of encroachment into custody during the operation.

The administration took arrested two shopkeepers for putting resistance in the operation by interfering in state affairs.

The officers later, released the arrested shopkeepers and warned them to avoid violations of state directions.

The deputy commissioner said that strict monitoring should be ensured at these areas after the anti-encroachment operation in order to prevent encroachments in future and added that strict action would be taken against violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

