Two shopkeepers held for selling fireworks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandari got arrested two shopkeepers on the charge of selling fireworks here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said the AC City, working on a tip-off, checked the shops near Clock Tower Chowk and found two shopkeepers involved in selling fireworks.

The AC City arrested both shopkeepers and sealed their shops.

Later, the accused were handed over to the police and got registered a case against them.