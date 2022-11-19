Two shopkeepers held over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Price Control Magistrates have arrested two shopkeepers and imposed fine on various others over selling commodities on high prices during a crackdown launched on Saturday.

In line with Special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and visited different markets to check prices of the commodities.

The price control magistrates arrested two shopkeepers and also imposed fine on many others for selling commodities on high rates.

The DC Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq said that no one would be allowed to sell commodities on high rates adding that strict action was being taken against the profiteers under zero tolerance policy. He directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown without any discrimination.