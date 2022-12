SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested two shopkeepers for profiteering in tehsil Bhera.

According to official sources, price control magistrate inspected various points, including Thathi noor village and Thabal village and arrested two shopkeepers-Amjad Iqbal and Basharat for overcharging.

The magistrate also imposed fines on them.