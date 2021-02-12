Two shopkeepers jailed, 78 fined over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates sent two shopkeepers to jail and imposed heavy fine on 78 others for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids conducted in the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates were conducting raids at markets to check quality and prices of the commodities.

The price control magistrates sent two shopkeepers to jail and imposed fine of Rs 293,000 on various other shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

During the last 24 hours, price control magistrates of the district checked 1323 shops during which 80 shopkeepers found involved in violations.