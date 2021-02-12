UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Shopkeepers Jailed, 78 Fined Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Two shopkeepers jailed, 78 fined over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates sent two shopkeepers to jail and imposed heavy fine on 78 others for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids conducted in the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates were conducting raids at markets to check quality and prices of the commodities.

The price control magistrates sent two shopkeepers to jail and imposed fine of Rs 293,000 on various other shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

During the last 24 hours, price control magistrates of the district checked 1323 shops during which 80 shopkeepers found involved in violations.

Related Topics

Jail Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

18 seconds ago

PM will visit Lahore today

52 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

1 hour ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

2 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.