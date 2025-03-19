Two shops burgled in a single night

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two separate burglary incidents took place in a single night in Alipur, where unidentified thieves stole cash worth lakhs from two shops. Police have registered cases and launched a search for the culprits

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Two separate burglary incidents took place in a single night in Alipur, where unidentified thieves stole cash worth lakhs from two shops. Police have registered cases and launched a search for the culprits.

According to police sources, the incidents occurred on Karachi Road within the jurisdiction of Alipur Sadar Police Station.

Unknown burglars broke into Jam Sher Ali Karyana Store, stealing Rs. 650,000 in cash, while another group targeted a mobile shop, making away with Rs. 235,000.

The police have registered cases on the complaints of the affected shopkeepers and have initiated a search operation to track down the culprits. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers have urged DPO Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, to take notice of the rising theft incidents and ensure effective night patrols to enhance security.