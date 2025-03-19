Two Shops Burgled In A Single Night
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Two separate burglary incidents took place in a single night in Alipur, where unidentified thieves stole cash worth lakhs from two shops. Police have registered cases and launched a search for the culprits
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Two separate burglary incidents took place in a single night in Alipur, where unidentified thieves stole cash worth lakhs from two shops. Police have registered cases and launched a search for the culprits.
According to police sources, the incidents occurred on Karachi Road within the jurisdiction of Alipur Sadar Police Station.
Unknown burglars broke into Jam Sher Ali Karyana Store, stealing Rs. 650,000 in cash, while another group targeted a mobile shop, making away with Rs. 235,000.
The police have registered cases on the complaints of the affected shopkeepers and have initiated a search operation to track down the culprits. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers have urged DPO Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, to take notice of the rising theft incidents and ensure effective night patrols to enhance security.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi language’s represent ..1 minute ago
-
Two shops burgled in a single night1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city1 minute ago
-
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon1 hour ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University1 hour ago
-
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment1 hour ago
-
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval1 hour ago
-
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..2 hours ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters2 hours ago