Open Menu

Two Shops Burgled In A Single Night

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Two shops burgled in a single night

Two separate burglary incidents took place in a single night in Alipur, where unidentified thieves stole cash worth lakhs from two shops. Police have registered cases and launched a search for the culprits

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Two separate burglary incidents took place in a single night in Alipur, where unidentified thieves stole cash worth lakhs from two shops. Police have registered cases and launched a search for the culprits.

According to police sources, the incidents occurred on Karachi Road within the jurisdiction of Alipur Sadar Police Station.

Unknown burglars broke into Jam Sher Ali Karyana Store, stealing Rs. 650,000 in cash, while another group targeted a mobile shop, making away with Rs. 235,000.

The police have registered cases on the complaints of the affected shopkeepers and have initiated a search operation to track down the culprits. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers have urged DPO Muzaffargarh, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, to take notice of the rising theft incidents and ensure effective night patrols to enhance security.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

10 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

40 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

53 minutes ago
 Linguistic expert urges students to generate digit ..

Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..

1 minute ago
 DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

1 minute ago
 Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punja ..

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..

1 minute ago
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident

1 minute ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 hour ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 hour ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 hour ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan