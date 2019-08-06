Two shops gutted in Faisalabad

Precious goods at two shops were reduced to ashes in different fire incidents in the city during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Precious goods at two shops were reduced to ashes in different fire incidents in the city during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a fire erupted due to short-circuit in a grocery shop in chak 224-RB Ali town which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material.

In another incident, fire gutted precious material at a computer shop situated at Rex city Sitiana road.