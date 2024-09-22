Two shops gutted, one injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Precious materials in two shops were reduced to ashes while one person sustained multiple injuries in separate fire incidents here on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a shop of LPG cylinders caught fire due to a cylinder blast near Chak No.30-JB Narwala Road.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials in the shop while 18-year-old shopkeeper Ali Raza received multiple injuries.

Similarly, a junk shop on Sammundri Road near the Dar-ul-Ehsan weighing bridge was gutted in fire due to short-circuiting. Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire at both shops after hectic efforts besides providing first aid to the injured shopkeeper, he added.