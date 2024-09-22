Open Menu

Two Shops Gutted, One Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Two shops gutted, one injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Precious materials in two shops were reduced to ashes while one person sustained multiple injuries in separate fire incidents here on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a shop of LPG cylinders caught fire due to a cylinder blast near Chak No.30-JB Narwala Road.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials in the shop while 18-year-old shopkeeper Ali Raza received multiple injuries.

Similarly, a junk shop on Sammundri Road near the Dar-ul-Ehsan weighing bridge was gutted in fire due to short-circuiting. Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire at both shops after hectic efforts besides providing first aid to the injured shopkeeper, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire LPG Road Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

9 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan