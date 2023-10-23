Two shops plundered by thieves

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Unidentified robbers on Monday stole two stores and flew into the Saddar police station area.

According to Saddar Police Station, Abdul Rehman, a shop owner told the police that unknown thieves stole 28 thousand rupees in cash from his electronics shop.

In the second incident, unknown persons stole 92 thousand rupees from the scrape shop and escaped.

Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) and started the investigation.

