Two Shops Robbed By Armed Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Two shops robbed by armed outlaws

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed outlaws looted cash, motorcycle and valuables from two shops situated in the jurisdiction of Daira Din Panah police station on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, three unidentified armed outlaws entered into Lucky Salt and Sweet shop situated at Basit Meerpur Bhagal.

The outlaws held hostage the owner Muhammad Ashraf and other staff at gun point and looted cash Rs 20,000, mobile phones and other valuables from the shops and fled from the scene.

In another incident reported in premises of same police station, the armed outlaws snatched cash, valuables and new Honda 125 motorcycle from Gujjar Autos situated and fled way.

Police concerned have registered separate case and started the investigations into the incident, A spokesman added.

