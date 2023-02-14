UrduPoint.com

Two Shops Sealed, 13 Fined Over Encroachment:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The anti-encroachment team on Tuesday sealed two shops and imposed fines on thirteen shopkeepers over violation in the city.

According to the official sources,anti-encroachment team under the supervision Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood,visited various bazaars including urdu bazaar,Muhammadi bazaar,Karkhana bazaar,Muslim bazaar and sealed two shops besides imposed fines amounting to Rs 52,000 on 13 shopkeepers over encroachment.

