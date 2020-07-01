UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Two shops sealed, 6 issued warning on violation of COVID 19 protocols

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are implemented in the district in true letter and spirit through strict monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are implemented in the district in true letter and spirit through strict monitoring by Assistant Commissioners and Regional Transport Authority.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of different tehsils of Bahawalpur district and Regional Transport Authority has visited various markets, business centres, buses, and wagons stand on June 30 and July 1 to check COVID 19 SOPs. The violation was found at 43 of these places.

Fine of Rs 20,000 was collected from violators besides, two shops sealed, warning issued to six shopkeepers.

