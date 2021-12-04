UrduPoint.com

Two Shops Sealed, Fine Imposed For Corona SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:25 PM

Two shops sealed, Fine imposed for Corona SOPs violations

Rawalpindi District Administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Saturday sealed two shops and imposed fines amounting to Rs 45,000 on the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Saturday sealed two shops and imposed fines amounting to Rs 45,000 on the violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt, Nusheen Israr conducted crackdown against violations of SOPs and imposed fines amounting to Rs 45,000 on shopkeepers.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers as soon as possible.

He said, the raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against corona as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the corona virus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He informed that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.

AC Cantt also distributed face masks among citizens and shopkeepers.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

5 minutes ago
 20 killed as Kenya bus plunges off bridge into riv ..

20 killed as Kenya bus plunges off bridge into river

5 minutes ago
 Rublev sets up Medvedev to seal Russia's place in ..

Rublev sets up Medvedev to seal Russia's place in Davis Cup final

5 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Assures Vatican That Conditio ..

Greek Prime Minister Assures Vatican That Condition of Migrants in Greece Improv ..

5 minutes ago
 Muzammil, Shoaib, Ushna, Sarah in Hassan Tariq Ran ..

Muzammil, Shoaib, Ushna, Sarah in Hassan Tariq Ranking Tennis final

28 minutes ago
 RPO reviews traffic arrangements during meeting

RPO reviews traffic arrangements during meeting

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.