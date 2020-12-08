UrduPoint.com
Two Shops Sealed, Fine Imposed On Others Over Violations Of SoPs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Two shops sealed, fine imposed on others over violations of SoPs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration has sealed two shops and imposed fine on various others over violations of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during a crackdown against violators launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi,district officers including the assistant commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail visited different markets of the city in order to check implementation of SoPs.During the visit, officers found various shopkeepers involved in violation of SoPs.The officers sealed two shops and imposed fine over Rs 40,000 on various others.

AC also imposed fine of Rs 5000 over missing face mask implementation on passenger.

On the other hand,AC hold a meeting with local traders and marriage hall owners and asked them to ensure no mask no Entry policy of the government.

