Two Shops Sealed, Fined Rs 46,000 In Sragodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:25 PM

Two shops sealed, fined Rs 46,000 in Sragodha

Food Safety teams have imposed fine of Rs 46,000 on 4 food units and sealed two shops over sub-standard production by using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine of Rs 46,000 on 4 food units and sealed two shops over sub-standard production by using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

The Food authorities Saturday said that food safety teams raided at different bakeries, hotels, milk shops, poultry shops and others food shops around the division and imposed fine of Rs 46,000 to 4 food points.

Food safety team has also sealed two shops including Aziz Khoya and Naveed Shop over producing and selling substandard food items.

The food safety teams also served notices to other 116 food units.

